Doug Pederson says no meeting with Shad Khan scheduled for Monday

Doug Pederson said “if it’s gonna happen, it’s gonna happen” on Sunday when asked about possibly being fired as the Jaguars head coach in the wake of a 52-6 loss to the Lions, but nothing’s happened yet.

Pederson held his regularly scheduled press conference on Monday afternoon and the team has said nothing about his job security at this point. Pederson said he spoke to Jaguars owner Shad Khan after the loss to Detroit, but that there was no meeting scheduled for the two men on Monday.

Pederson also said he’s “still evaluating” any potential changes to make during the team’s bye week and said it is “dangerous” to lay blame on others for the team’s 2-9 start.

“If it’s going to point any fingers, point it at me,” Pederson said.

Pederson won’t have a hard time finding takers for that request around Jacksonville, but, for now, Khan has not been one of them.