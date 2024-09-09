Doug Pederson: Tyson Campbell will miss some time with hamstring injury

The Jaguars will have to do some shuffling in their secondary.

Head coach Doug Pederson said in his Monday press conference that cornerback Tyson Campbell is going to miss time with the hamstring injury he suffered during Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins. Pederson, however, did not specify how long Campbell will be sidelined.

Campbell was on the field for 53 of the team’s 71 defensive snaps in Week 1 before he had to exit the contest.

Campbell, 24, signed a four-year extension with the Jaguars in July. He has appeared in 44 games with 43 starts since the team selected him in the second round of the 2021 draft. Last season, Campbell recorded five passes defensed, an interception, and a forced fumble in 11 games.