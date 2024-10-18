Drake Maye on knee injury: I’m feeling good, ready to go Sunday

Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye was added to the injury report this week with a knee issue, though he’s been listed as a full participant in practice both Wednesday and Thursday. The quarterback also reportedly underwent an MRI.

Speaking to the media in London as the Patriots prepare to play the Jaguars on Sunday, Maye didn’t go into much detail about whatever he’s dealing with. But he said he should be fine to play this weekend.

“I’m feeling good,” Maye said, via Darren Hartwell of NBCSportsBoston.com. “These last two days, I feel good out there at practice. I’m feeling good now. Ready to go Sunday.”

“I think injuries are something that you don’t really try to share with the media,” Maye added when asked specifically when the injury occurred. “So just looking forward to Sunday.”

Head coach Jerod Mayo also didn’t divulge when Maye might’ve suffered the injury, noting instead that the quarterback has looked good and has taken the majority of reps in practice.

“I’m not going to get into any of the medical imaging or anything like that,” Mayo said when asked to confirm if Maye had undergone an MRI. “What I will say is that I’m confident that he will be ready to play.”

In his first career start against Houston last week, Maye completed 20-of-33 passes for 243 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 38 yards.