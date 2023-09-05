Drew Petzing: Kyler Murray is a franchise quarterback and a leader of Cardinals

Kyler Murray will miss at least the first four games while on the reserve/physically unable to perform list as he continues rehab on his knee. No one has offered a timeline on his return this season.

Nonetheless, the Cardinals announced the quarterback as one of six captains for the season.

It marks the fourth consecutive season for Murray to be a captain.

Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said Tuesday that Murray earned that honor for this season despite not being in uniform on the practice field under the new staff.

“He’s been unbelievable, really since we walked in the building,” Petzing said, via video from Bo Brack of PHNX_Cardinals. “Just done everything we’ve asked from a rehab standpoint, from a learning-the-offense standpoint, from an engagement in the offensive room and getting to know his teammates and things like that. So, really pleased with where he’s at, kind of how he’s handled things, and certainly expect that to continue moving forward, and I think that’s one of the main reasons you see him as a captain. I certainly view him as a franchise quarterback and a leader of this organization, and I think his teammates do, too. So, I was really happy for him to kind of get that nod. It’s been good.”

The Cardinals have not announced who will start at quarterback in the season opener with veteran Joshua Dobbs, who only recently arrived in a trade, and rookie Clayton Tune the candidates.