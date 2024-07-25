 Skip navigation

Belichick passed up ‘any job he wanted’ with 49ers
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240724.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Brian Flores lawsuit updates and more
nbc_pftpm_McCarthy_240724.jpg
McCarthy faces tough challenge as lame duck coach

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Due to a groin strain, Kobie Turner is participating in walk-throughs only, for now

  
Published July 25, 2024 09:31 AM

Kobie Turner, who made a huge impact as a rookie, has a chance to fill Aaron Donald’s shoes in 2024.

For now, though, the Rams are taking things slowly with him, due to an injury he suffered while working out on his own.

“He got a little bit of a groin strain when he was training,” Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters on Thursday. “We’re going to be smart with him. He partook in the walkthrough and he’s going to be in the meetings. We’re going to be smart with him.”

Turner is on the active roster; he could have been placed on the non-football injury list, but he wouldn’t have been permitted to participate in any type of practice.

So it sounds like it’s no big deal, and that the Rams are simply trying to keep it from becoming one.

A third-round pick from Wake Forest last year, Turner had nine sacks in his first season, with seven coming in the last seven games.