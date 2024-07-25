Due to a groin strain, Kobie Turner is participating in walk-throughs only, for now

Kobie Turner, who made a huge impact as a rookie, has a chance to fill Aaron Donald’s shoes in 2024.

For now, though, the Rams are taking things slowly with him, due to an injury he suffered while working out on his own.

“He got a little bit of a groin strain when he was training,” Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters on Thursday. “We’re going to be smart with him. He partook in the walkthrough and he’s going to be in the meetings. We’re going to be smart with him.”

Turner is on the active roster; he could have been placed on the non-football injury list, but he wouldn’t have been permitted to participate in any type of practice.

So it sounds like it’s no big deal, and that the Rams are simply trying to keep it from becoming one.

A third-round pick from Wake Forest last year, Turner had nine sacks in his first season, with seven coming in the last seven games.