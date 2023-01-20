 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Eagles elevate Anthony Harris from practice squad

  
Published January 20, 2023 11:13 AM
nbc_pft_giantseagles_230120
January 20, 2023 08:48 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams agree that the Eagles will take down the rival Giants if Jalen Hurts returns to his level of play from earlier in the season, and why Philadelphia would be unwise to underestimate Daniel Jones.

The Eagles will be short a defensive back against the Giants on Saturday with Avonte Maddox ruled out due to a toe injury and they added another one to their active roster on Friday.

The team announced that they have elevated veteran safety Anthony Harris from their practice squad.

Harris spent the 2021 season with the Eagles and moved on to the Broncos, but returned to Philly in December after being released. He has not appeared in any games since coming back to the Eagles, but did make three appearances playing on special teams with Denver earlier this year.

Maddox was the only Eagles player with an injury designation for Saturday.