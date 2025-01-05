 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mayo_250106.jpg
Who will replace Mayo in New England?
nbc_pft_dpederson_250106.jpg
Jaguars fire Pederson after three seasons
nbc_pft_daboll_250106.jpg
Giants will retain coach Daboll, GM Schoen

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mayo_250106.jpg
Who will replace Mayo in New England?
nbc_pft_dpederson_250106.jpg
Jaguars fire Pederson after three seasons
nbc_pft_daboll_250106.jpg
Giants will retain coach Daboll, GM Schoen

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles up 10-0 on Giants at halftime

  
Published January 5, 2025 02:22 PM

The Eagles aren’t playing most of their starters on Sunday, but it hasn’t hurt their efforts to pick up their 14th win of the season.

Tanner McKee threw a touchdown and the Eagles defense allowed just four downs through the first 30 minutes of play in Philadelphia. The result is a 10-0 lead for the Eagles.

McKee hit fellow rookie Ainias Smith for a 15-yard score to cap the first Eagles possession of the afternoon and the third-string quarterback is 17-of-26 for 190 yards in his first NFL start. It was the fourth catch and first touchdown of Smith’s career.

Tight end Dallas Goedert is the rare first-teamer playing for the Eagles as he returns from a knee injury and he has four catches for 55 yards while shaking off some rust. Wide receiver Jahan Dotson has five catches for 63 yards in his most productive day since joining the team.