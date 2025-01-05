Eagles up 10-0 on Giants at halftime

The Eagles aren’t playing most of their starters on Sunday, but it hasn’t hurt their efforts to pick up their 14th win of the season.

Tanner McKee threw a touchdown and the Eagles defense allowed just four downs through the first 30 minutes of play in Philadelphia. The result is a 10-0 lead for the Eagles.

McKee hit fellow rookie Ainias Smith for a 15-yard score to cap the first Eagles possession of the afternoon and the third-string quarterback is 17-of-26 for 190 yards in his first NFL start. It was the fourth catch and first touchdown of Smith’s career.

Tight end Dallas Goedert is the rare first-teamer playing for the Eagles as he returns from a knee injury and he has four catches for 55 yards while shaking off some rust. Wide receiver Jahan Dotson has five catches for 63 yards in his most productive day since joining the team.