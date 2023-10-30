Eddy Pineiro needs three kicks for game-winner after multiple fouls by Texans

Eddy Pineiro kicked a chip-shot, game-winning field goal on the final play for the Panthers’ first win of the season. It wasn’t that easy.

It, in fact, took three kicks before Pineiro could jump on holder Johnny Hekker’s back for a pre-planned celebratory ride.

“I have seen it before when teams try to play with a kicker’s mind,” Hekker said, via Steve Reed of the Associated Press. “Hey, it’s hard to hit one game-winner, much less three. Kudos to him. He’s mentally tough, and he is a guy that works super hard. He has the ability to put every kick behind him and focus on that next kick.”

With three seconds left, Pineiro lined up for a 38-yarder. But Texans defensive back Tavierre Thomas jumped offsides and ran over Hekker as Pineiro missed the kick wide right. Thomas was cited for offsides, which was declined, and unnecessary roughness, a 10-yard penalty that moved the ball to the 10.

From 28 yards out, Pineiro made the kick, but officials blew it dead after Thomas again was offsides. Officials penalized Thomas for unsportsmanlike conduct which moved it 5 yards closer.

Pineiro’s 23-yard kick was good, and the network broadcast indicated there was a flag, but no penalty was announced and the game was ended.

“My coach told me to sell out and not let it go through the uprights,” Thomas said. “I didn’t try to hit the dude the first time. He was just right there and I fell over him. We were trying to get the kicker a little frazzled or whatever so he would miss the kick.”

As Football Zebras pointed out, referee John Hussey could have issued a warning to the Texans if the intentional unabated offsides fouls had continued. Rule 12-3-2 allows for officials to award the offensive team the score for a palpably unfair act if the intentional fouls continue after a warning.

A palpably unfair act has not been called in the NFL, according to Football Zebras.

The repeated fouls by Thomas did not rattle Pineiro, who received a game ball in the locker room.

“As soon as it started to play out like that, you just keep your cool,” Panthers coach Frank Reich said. “Eddy did a good job of keeping his cool and just was clutch like we knew he would be.”

Pineiro missed an extra point earlier in the game, making him happy for a chance to “redeem” himself. He did despite Thomas’ penalties and the Texans’ taunting.

“Those guys were like, ‘Oh you’re gonna miss it!,’” Pineiro said. “They’re just trying to get in your head and I just stayed focused, followed my technique and just did my normal prayer that I usually do before I kick, and that’s it.”