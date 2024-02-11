Elijah Burress, son of Plaxico Burress, commits to Notre Dame

Elijah Burress, the son of Plaxico Burress, has committed to play his college football at Notre Dame.

Elijah is a 6-foot-1 junior wide receiver at DePaul Catholic High School in Wayne, New Jersey, and another big get for Notre Dame, which is shaping up to have one of the country’s top recruiting classes in 2025. Among the other recruits who have committed to Notre Dame is Ivan Taylor, a cornerback who is the son of Ike Taylor, who was a teammate of Plaxico Burress in the NFL.

After playing college football at Michigan State, Plaxico Burress had an NFL career that saw him play for the Steelers, Giants and Jets.

The highlight of Burress’s NFL career was catching the game-winning touchdown pass in Super Bowl XLII, after which he celebrated with the young Elijah on the field.