Emmanuel Ogbah set to work out for Dolphins

  
Published July 21, 2024 11:53 AM

Shaq Barrett’s retirement could open the door for a reunion in Miami.

Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media reports that edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah is scheduled to work out for the Dolphins on Monday. The news comes a day after Barrett, who signed with the Dolphins as a free agent this offseason, announced that he is retiring from the NFL.

Ogbah spent the last four seasons with the Dolphins and was released in February in a move that saved more than $13 million in cap space for the AFC East club. Ogbah had 5.5 sacks last year and 24.5 sacks over his entire run with the team.

The Dolphins put Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, and Cameron Goode on the physically unable to perform list last week, so Barrett’s retirement left them thin on the edges of the defense. Signing Ogbah would give them a veteran presence along with rookies Chop Robinson and Mohamed Kamara.