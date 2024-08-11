Evan Neal set to return to practice for Giants

Giants right tackle Evan Neal is set to get on the practice field for the first time this year.

Neal has been on the physically unable to perform list since the start of camp because of an ankle injury he suffered last November. The Giants activated him from the PUP list on Sunday and he’s set to begin practicing with the team.

The Giants picked Neal in the first round in 2022 and he’s struggled with both injuries and performance since entering the professional ranks. Jermaine Eluemunor has been working at right tackle in camp and could push for the job if the Giants don’t move him back inside to guard.

The Giants also announced that they have signed linebacker K.J. Cloyd and waived defensive back Kaleb Hayes.