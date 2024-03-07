Ezra Cleveland re-signs with Jaguars

Guard Ezra Cleveland won’t be hitting the open market next week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Cleveland has agreed to an extension with the Jaguars. It is a three-year deal worth $28.5 million and the deal includes $14.5 million in guaranteed money.

The Jaguars traded a sixth-round pick to the Vikings to acquire Cleveland last October. Cleveland was a 2020 second-round pick in Minnesota and started 49 games for the team before the trade.

Cleveland closed out the season as Jacksonville’s starter at left guard and the new deal sets him up to remain in that spot for the 2024 season. The rest of last year’s starters on the Jaguars offensive line remain under contract.