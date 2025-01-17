 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Cooper Kupp uses prayer to cope with reduced role
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Cooper Kupp uses prayer to cope with reduced role
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons interview Packers assistant Derrick Ansley for their defensive coordinator job

  
Published January 16, 2025 07:01 PM

The Falcons completed an interview with Packers defensive passing game coordinator Derrick Ansley for their open defensive coordinator position, the organization announced Thursday.

Ansley is the fourth completed interview by the Falcons since their search for the next defensive coordinator began earlier this week. Atlanta previously interviewed Don “Wink” Martindale, Jeff Ulbrich and Lou Anarumo.

Ansley spent two years as the Chargers’ defensive backs coach before becoming defensive coordinator before the 2023 season. He did not initially call the defensive plays in that role, but took over that duty when head coach Brandon Staley was fired late in the regular season.

Ansley left for the Packers a year ago after the Chargers hired Jim Harbaugh.

  • Ansley also coached at the University of Tennessee (2019-20) and for the Raiders (2018).