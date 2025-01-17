Falcons interview Packers assistant Derrick Ansley for their defensive coordinator job

The Falcons completed an interview with Packers defensive passing game coordinator Derrick Ansley for their open defensive coordinator position, the organization announced Thursday.

Ansley is the fourth completed interview by the Falcons since their search for the next defensive coordinator began earlier this week. Atlanta previously interviewed Don “Wink” Martindale, Jeff Ulbrich and Lou Anarumo.

Ansley spent two years as the Chargers’ defensive backs coach before becoming defensive coordinator before the 2023 season. He did not initially call the defensive plays in that role, but took over that duty when head coach Brandon Staley was fired late in the regular season.

Ansley left for the Packers a year ago after the Chargers hired Jim Harbaugh.