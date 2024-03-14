Falcons re-sign KhaDarel Hodge, Storm Norton

The Falcons announced new deals with a couple of their players on Thursday.

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge and offensive lineman Storm Norton have both re-signed with the team. Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Hodge is heading into his third season in Atlanta. He has played in every game over the last two seasons and has 27 catches for 434 yards and a touchdown.

The Falcons signed former Bears wideout Darnell Mooney this week and they still have Drake London on the roster from last season, so Hodge’s return gives them three wideouts who have caught passes in the NFL.

Norton played 14 games and made three starts at right tackle after being signed off of the Saints’ practice squad last year.