Falcons to sign Rashaan Evans to practice squad

Linebacker Rashaan Evans is returning to the Falcons.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Evans is signing to the team’s practice squad. Evans spent the 2022 season with the Falcons.

Evans entered the league as a 2018 first-round pick of the Titans. He spent four seasons in Tennessee before moving on to Atlanta and then played nine games for the Cowboys last season.

Evans had nine tackles in Dallas and he had 159 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries during his previous stint with the Falcons.

Troy Andersen and Kaden Elliss are the starters at linebacker in Atlanta.