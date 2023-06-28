Fanatics bumps offer for PointsBet, besting the DraftKings bid

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Coventry City v Luton Town: Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final
Luton Town - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
ictqjttB97LxRwSLpnGEf9f4JQypB8HDZdUYqoTd2pA_javonte.jpg
Pod: Javonte, Chubb amongst key camp players
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
MLB: Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
Catcher Alejandro Kirk activated off injured list by Blue Jays

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
nbcs_edge_rfs_nickchubb_230629.jpg
Passing usage changes Chubb’s fantasy outlook
nbcs_edge_rfs_dalvincook_230629.jpg
Cook to Miami would ‘spoil’ backfield for fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Coventry City v Luton Town: Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final
Luton Town - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
ictqjttB97LxRwSLpnGEf9f4JQypB8HDZdUYqoTd2pA_javonte.jpg
Pod: Javonte, Chubb amongst key camp players
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
MLB: Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
Catcher Alejandro Kirk activated off injured list by Blue Jays

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
nbcs_edge_rfs_nickchubb_230629.jpg
Passing usage changes Chubb’s fantasy outlook
nbcs_edge_rfs_dalvincook_230629.jpg
Cook to Miami would ‘spoil’ backfield for fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Fanatics bumps offer for PointsBet, besting the DraftKings bid

  • By
  • Mike Florio,
  • By
  • Mike Florio
  
Published June 27, 2023 11:54 PM

Regardless of whether it’s the product of a grudge from an abandoned merger, Fanatics and DraftKings are doing battle for PointsBet.

Fanatics is currently winning.

According to Eben Novy-Williams of Sportico.com, Fanatics has increased its offer for PointsBet’s U.S. operations from $150 million to $225 million. That’s more than the $195 million DraftKings had offered.

Per the report, the PointsBet board unanimously recommended the sale to Fanatics. DraftKings reportedly was “unable” to finalize a new bid before today’s deadline.

Over the weekend, the New York Post reported that the duel for PointsBet traces to a failed merger of Fanatics and DraftKings from 2021. As that report went, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin backed out of the deal, leaving DraftKings CEO Jason Robins miffed at the development — and determined to block Rubin’s effort to land PointsBet.

Regardless of the motivation(s), the two companies went head to head for PointsBet, and Fanatics apparently has won. If/when finalized, it gives the company that hopes to broaden into a comprehensive destination for sports fans a chunk of existing sports betting licenses in multiple states.