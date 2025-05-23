First-round OT Josh Conerly agrees to terms with Commanders

The Commanders have agreed to terms with first-round pick Josh Conerly, according to multiple reports.

Only 10 first-round picks remain unsigned.

The Oregon offensive tackle will receive a four-year, $15.68 million contract.

The Commanders selected Conerly with the 29th overall pick despite trading for Laremy Tunsil. Tunsil will start at left tackle, with Conerly penciled in at right tackle.

Conerly played 41 games in three seasons at Oregon.