nbc_pft_bestteams_250523.jpg
PFT Draft: Best all-time NFL teams
saquon.jpg
Barkley feels 2024 Eagles are top-five all time
nbc_pft_collegesportscommission_250523.jpg
College Sports Commission reportedly on hold

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
First-round OT Josh Conerly agrees to terms with Commanders

  
Published May 23, 2025 05:20 PM

The Commanders have agreed to terms with first-round pick Josh Conerly, according to multiple reports.

Only 10 first-round picks remain unsigned.

The Oregon offensive tackle will receive a four-year, $15.68 million contract.

The Commanders selected Conerly with the 29th overall pick despite trading for Laremy Tunsil. Tunsil will start at left tackle, with Conerly penciled in at right tackle.

Conerly played 41 games in three seasons at Oregon.