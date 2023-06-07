FMIA Special: Peter King’s Annual Father’s Day Book List

Hi everyone. As you may know, I’m on hiatus till late July. This is a little non-football bonus to your world if you care to read it.

In early June for maybe the last 15 years or so, I’ve written in brief about a few books to recommend. I call it the Father’s Day Book List because I hope you might give that guy in your life—dad, granddad, brother who’s a dad, uncle who’s a dad, good friend who’s a dad—a book instead of something like a tie. He’s got 63 ties already. That’s my theory. That plus the likely reality that Dad doesn’t read enough. He reads emails and web stuff, sure, but that doesn’t count. How many books has he read this year? Zero? Maybe one, if he’s lucky.

Over the years I’ve tried to find books not necessarily on the Best Sellers list, but some that I really took to. This year I’m going to highlight seven, in a few different genres.

I’m not much of a golf fan, but there’s an excellent golf book here by Michael Bamberger that captured me because it’s about three average people—plus Bamberger—who are passionate about the sport and the purity of golf. Stories about passionate people are a great way to reel me in. My favorite bit of “The Ball in the Air: A Golfing Adventure” is getting to know a woman, Pratima Sherpa, raised in near-poverty in an equipment shed on the only golf course in Kathmandu, Nepal. The path to her becoming one of Tiger Woods’ favorite people is truly incredible.

I’m also not much of a history buff, but there’s a counter-culture history book here by David Fleming that pretty much trashes Thomas Jefferson’s role in American history. Harsh but true. “Who’s Your Founding Father?” is a passion project by a longtime sportswriter who’s as shocked as anyone that he spent months and months pulling on a string that discovered real evidence that the first group of Americans who declared independence from England 248 years ago was from Charlotte, not Boston.

And I never heard of Charlie White, who died a day after turning 109 in 2014 in Kansas City. We’re lucky a Washington Post writer, David Von Drehle, moved into White’s neighborhood and befriended him in 2007, or we never would have gotten this rich oral history of how an adventurous, smart, good-hearted person navigated American life. Like the time, as a medical student in Chicago in the gangster wars of the twenties, he treated a mortally wounded bad guy by transfusing his own blood directly into the arm of the doomed victim, bleeding out on a street.

So that’s a taste of my choices this year. Here they are, along with links to the books from Bookshop.org , the independent web bookseller I support: