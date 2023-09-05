Former Rams safety Eddie Meador dies at 86

Former Rams safety Eddie Meador died Monday surrounded by family, his son, Dave, told Clark Judge of Talk of Fame. Meador was 86.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of an NFL great, Eddie Meador, who was a standout leader for our organization and the Los Angeles community throughout his entire 12-year career,” the team said in a statement. “He was an instinctive and fearless competitor who captained some of the greatest defenses in NFL history. Eddie’s ability to galvanize teammates made him a heartbeat of the Rams and his humility made him approachable to everyone. The Meador family and friends are at the core of our thoughts, and his legacy will live on forever.”

Meador missed becoming a senior finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024 last month. The seniors committee instead nominated Randy Gradishar, Steve McMichael and Art Powell.

Meador, though, has a Hall of Fame-worthy resume.

He earned six Pro Bowls, two first-team All-Pros and was a member of the NFL’s 1960 all-decade team, the only first-team all-decade safety from the 1950s, ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s and 2000s not enshrined in Canton.

The Rams drafted Meador with the 80th overall pick in 1959, and he immediately earned a starting job. He appeared in 163 games with 160 starts over 12 seasons with the Rams.

His 46 interceptions are the most in franchise history, with his five career interception returns for a touchdown tied for most in Rams’ franchise history.

He entered the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 1978.

A celebration of life is planned for 10 a.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 16, at First Baptist Church in his hometown of Russellville, Arkansas.