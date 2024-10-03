Fred Warner didn’t practice but plans to play Sunday

49ers linebacker Fred Warner did not practice Wednesday after injuring his ankle against the Patriots on Sunday. He is considered day to day.

“My plan is obviously to play,” Warner said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “That’s my hope. I’m just going to continue to listen to what the training room wants me to do and take it one day at a time.”

Warner has 27 tackles, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, a sack and a touchdown through four games.

He was one of six 49ers who didn’t practice Wednesday. Tight end George Kittle (ribs), wide receiver Chris Conley (oblique), wide receiver Jacob Cowling (shoulder), defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) and linebacker Dee Winters (ankle) also sat out.

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (knee), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf), defensive tackle Kevin Givens (triceps), safety Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) and left tackle Trent Williams (rest) were limited.

Defensive tackle Kalia Davis, who practiced for the first time this season as he works his way back from a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve, and fullback Kyle Juszczyk (shoulder) were full participants.