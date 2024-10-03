 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_coltssteelersv2_241002.jpg
Steichen, Colts gave Steelers defense difficulty
nbc_csu_broncosd_241002.jpg
Broncos’ ‘gutsy’ defense disrupts Rodgers, Jets
kevinoconnell.jpg
Vikings’ O’Connell leading Coach of the Year odds

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_coltssteelersv2_241002.jpg
Steichen, Colts gave Steelers defense difficulty
nbc_csu_broncosd_241002.jpg
Broncos’ ‘gutsy’ defense disrupts Rodgers, Jets
kevinoconnell.jpg
Vikings’ O’Connell leading Coach of the Year odds

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Fred Warner didn’t practice but plans to play Sunday

  
Published October 2, 2024 08:32 PM

49ers linebacker Fred Warner did not practice Wednesday after injuring his ankle against the Patriots on Sunday. He is considered day to day.

“My plan is obviously to play,” Warner said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “That’s my hope. I’m just going to continue to listen to what the training room wants me to do and take it one day at a time.”

Warner has 27 tackles, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, a sack and a touchdown through four games.

He was one of six 49ers who didn’t practice Wednesday. Tight end George Kittle (ribs), wide receiver Chris Conley (oblique), wide receiver Jacob Cowling (shoulder), defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) and linebacker Dee Winters (ankle) also sat out.

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (knee), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf), defensive tackle Kevin Givens (triceps), safety Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) and left tackle Trent Williams (rest) were limited.

Defensive tackle Kalia Davis, who practiced for the first time this season as he works his way back from a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve, and fullback Kyle Juszczyk (shoulder) were full participants.