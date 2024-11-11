 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sundaystatements_241111.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest statements in Week 10
nbc_pft_giants_241111.jpg
Jones’ time as Giants’ starting QB nearing an end
nbc_pft_coltsbillsjagsviks_241111.jpg
Flacco, Darnold among Week 10 disappointments

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sundaystatements_241111.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest statements in Week 10
nbc_pft_giants_241111.jpg
Jones’ time as Giants’ starting QB nearing an end
nbc_pft_coltsbillsjagsviks_241111.jpg
Flacco, Darnold among Week 10 disappointments

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Free agent cornerback Xavien Howard visiting Bengals today

  
Published November 11, 2024 10:22 AM

It’s been more than six months since veteran cornerback Xavien Howard told teams he had been cleared to return from a foot injury, but there’s been no news of any teams showing interest. Until today.

Howard will be in Cincinnati visiting the Bengals today, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The 31-year-old Howard was a second-round draft pick of the Dolphins in 2016 and has played his entire NFL career in Miami. He’s been a first-team All-Pro once, a Pro Bowler four times and led the NFL in interceptions in both 2018 and 2020.

Howard missed the end of last season because of the foot injury but started every game he was healthy enough to play last year. If he’s able to return to his previous level, he could be a significant addition to the Bengals or some other team hoping to bolster its secondary down the stretch.