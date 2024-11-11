Free agent cornerback Xavien Howard visiting Bengals today

It’s been more than six months since veteran cornerback Xavien Howard told teams he had been cleared to return from a foot injury, but there’s been no news of any teams showing interest. Until today.

Howard will be in Cincinnati visiting the Bengals today, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The 31-year-old Howard was a second-round draft pick of the Dolphins in 2016 and has played his entire NFL career in Miami. He’s been a first-team All-Pro once, a Pro Bowler four times and led the NFL in interceptions in both 2018 and 2020.

Howard missed the end of last season because of the foot injury but started every game he was healthy enough to play last year. If he’s able to return to his previous level, he could be a significant addition to the Bengals or some other team hoping to bolster its secondary down the stretch.