 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Garrett Wilson on Davante Adams: If someone can help us win, let’s do it

  
Published October 4, 2024 12:22 PM

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson and quarterback Aaron Rodgers haven’t clicked quite as well as the Jets would have hoped in the first five weeks, but that doesn’t make Wilson opposed to the team bringing in a wideout with a longer history with Rodgers.

That receiver is Davante Adams, who has reportedly requested a trade away from the Raiders and reportedly has his eyes on the Jets as a possible destination. Some have wondered if Wilson might be the odd man out if Adams were to come to town, but Wilson said on Friday that he has no such concerns.

“Yeah, that’d be cool man,” Wilson said, via SNY. “I feel like it’s cool if we can get him over here. Like I always say ‘If someone can help us win, let’s do it.’ Right on.”

Wilson and the Jets will have to try for a win against the Vikings in London without Adams and a breakout day for his partnership with Rodgers could alter the Jets’ view on pursuing a deal.