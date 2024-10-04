Garrett Wilson on Davante Adams: If someone can help us win, let’s do it

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson and quarterback Aaron Rodgers haven’t clicked quite as well as the Jets would have hoped in the first five weeks, but that doesn’t make Wilson opposed to the team bringing in a wideout with a longer history with Rodgers.

That receiver is Davante Adams, who has reportedly requested a trade away from the Raiders and reportedly has his eyes on the Jets as a possible destination. Some have wondered if Wilson might be the odd man out if Adams were to come to town, but Wilson said on Friday that he has no such concerns.

“Yeah, that’d be cool man,” Wilson said, via SNY. “I feel like it’s cool if we can get him over here. Like I always say ‘If someone can help us win, let’s do it.’ Right on.”

Wilson and the Jets will have to try for a win against the Vikings in London without Adams and a breakout day for his partnership with Rodgers could alter the Jets’ view on pursuing a deal.