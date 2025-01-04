Gayle Benson arranges another $1 million donation for victims of New Orleans terror attack

Saints owner Gayle Benson, as expected, is doing even more to assist those affected by the recent terror attack in New Orleans.

Mrs. Benson, the Saints, and the NFL Foundation have announced a $1 million donation to support relief efforts for the victims of the New Year’s Day tragedy.

“Our community has experienced an unimaginable tragedy and our collective hearts are broken as we mourn for the victims and survivors on the New Year’s Day terror attack in New Orleans,” Mrs. Benson said in a press release. “As a league, our cities and teams compete at the highest levels of competition and share spirited rivalries. Our staffs and players work tirelessly towards achieving our goals and we share in victories and defeats. However, through football we are also united and we stand arm-in-arm against all forms of hatred. We will vanquish terror and fear with an unwavering resolve and purpose rooted in love, compassion and kindness. Our focus has always been on providing aid quickly and effectively, and we are grateful for the collaboration with both the Greater New Orleans Foundation (GNOF) and United Way to ensure that these funds reach those who need them most.”

Mrs. Benson has pledged more than $4 million to the GNOF over the years. Last July, she contributed $1.25 million.

To donate to the Greater New Orleans Foundation, click here.