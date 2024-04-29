 Skip navigation
George Paton: John Franklin-Myers is a player that we have always respected

  
Published April 29, 2024 11:16 AM

The Broncos made it official on Monday morning, announcing they’ve acquired defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers from the Jets.

Denver sent New York a 2026 sixth-round pick to complete the deal.

Franklin-Myers also reportedly agreed to a new two-year contract with Denver.

“It is something we have been working on the past couple of weeks,” General Manager George Paton said over the weekend, via Aric DiLalla of the team’s website. “He is a player that we have always respected. He is durable. For three straight years he has not missed a game, and four straight years of 54-plus pressures. He can play all down the line of scrimmage. The one thing that sticks out on tape is the relentless motor this guy plays with. We are excited to get him.

“He is going to help our defensive line.”

In 81 career games with 52 starts, Franklin-Myers has registered 19.5 sacks with 21 tackles for loss and 61 quarterback hits. He also has tallied two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, seven passes defensed, and one interception. He’s appeared in every game over the last two years.