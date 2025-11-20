George Pickens wants to stay in Dallas, unsure about playing on franchise tag

George Pickens hopes his first season in Dallas is not his last.

Pickens, who was traded from Pittsburgh to Dallas in May and is the Cowboys’ leading receiver this season, said today that he hopes he is back in 2026 and beyond.

“I’d love to be back. Especially with [CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott], all the guys really,” Pickens said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.

Pickens is in the fourth and final year of the rookie contract he signed as the Steelers’ second-round pick in 2022. He’s scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March, and he said he isn’t sure if he would sign the franchise tag if the Cowboys apply it to him.

“I’d probably have to wait until that comes. I can’t really see into the future,” Pickens said.

Given how Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones has praised Pickens this season, it’s likely that the Cowboys are going to offer Pickens a very lucrative new contract before he hits free agency.