Georgia reportedly won’t play RB Trevor Etienne on Saturday, due to offseason DUI arrest

When Georgia opens its season later today, it apparently won’t have running back Trevor Etienne.

Via 247sports.com, the Bulldogs are expected to sit Etienne for Saturday’s season opener against Clemson.

The situation traces to Etienne’s offseason arrest on multiple misdemeanor charges, including DUI. He eventually pleaded not contest to reckless driving, underage possession of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, and a window tint violation. The DUI charge was dismissed.

Georgia has received plenty of criticism for not taking action against players who misbehave away from the field. It appears that, today, coach Kirby Smart will.

The brother of Jaguars (and former Clemson) running back Travis Etienne, Trevor Etienne transferred to Georgia from Florida.