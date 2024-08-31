 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_daksituation_240830.jpg
Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’
nbc_pft_afcsouthsuperlatives_230830.jpg
AFC South 2024 superlatives: All eyes on Texans
nbc_pft_watsoncontract_240830.jpg
Why the Browns restructured Watson’s contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_daksituation_240830.jpg
Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’
nbc_pft_afcsouthsuperlatives_230830.jpg
AFC South 2024 superlatives: All eyes on Texans
nbc_pft_watsoncontract_240830.jpg
Why the Browns restructured Watson’s contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Georgia reportedly won’t play RB Trevor Etienne on Saturday, due to offseason DUI arrest

  
Published August 31, 2024 09:54 AM

When Georgia opens its season later today, it apparently won’t have running back Trevor Etienne.

Via 247sports.com, the Bulldogs are expected to sit Etienne for Saturday’s season opener against Clemson.

The situation traces to Etienne’s offseason arrest on multiple misdemeanor charges, including DUI. He eventually pleaded not contest to reckless driving, underage possession of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, and a window tint violation. The DUI charge was dismissed.

Georgia has received plenty of criticism for not taking action against players who misbehave away from the field. It appears that, today, coach Kirby Smart will.

The brother of Jaguars (and former Clemson) running back Travis Etienne, Trevor Etienne transferred to Georgia from Florida.