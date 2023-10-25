Giants add RBs Deon Jackson, Jashaun Corbin to 53-man roster

The Giants have two new running backs on their 53-man roster.

The team announced that they have claimed Deon Jackson off of waivers and signed Jashaun Corbin off of Carolina’s practice squad. The moves come after Gary Brightwell and Eric Gray suffered injuries in their 14-7 win over the Commanders in Week Seven.

Gray was placed on injured reserve along with tackle Matt Peart to create space for them on the roster.

Jackson opened the season with the Colts and had 13 carries for 14 yards in two games. The Browns signed him off the Indy practice squad and he played seven special teams snaps last Sunday before being waived on Monday.

Corbin spent last season on the Giants practice squad and signed with Carolina in early September after failing to make the cut with the Giants this summer.