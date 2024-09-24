 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jdanielsv2_240924.jpg
Daniels proves he is ‘the real deal’ vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_fillblanks_v2_240924.jpg
Fill in the Blank: Dalton, Steelers QB situation
nbc_pft_tmclaurin_240924.jpg
Examining McLaurin’s ‘superhuman catch’

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jdanielsv2_240924.jpg
Daniels proves he is ‘the real deal’ vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_fillblanks_v2_240924.jpg
Fill in the Blank: Dalton, Steelers QB situation
nbc_pft_tmclaurin_240924.jpg
Examining McLaurin’s ‘superhuman catch’

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants could be without cornerbacks Adoree’ Jackson, Dru Phillips on Thursday night

  
Published September 24, 2024 04:10 PM

It is not looking good for the cornerbacks Dru Phillips (calf) and Adoree’ Jackson (calf) to play in Thursday Night Football against the Cowboys.

But coach Brian Daboll told reporters Tuesday that neither is expected to require an injured reserve stint.

Both players remained listed as non-participants Tuesday as the team held another walkthrough.

Cornerback Nick McCloud, who has missed the past two games with a knee injury, is trending the right direction for Thursday. He again was estimated as limited.

The Giants’ report did not change from Monday.

Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (foot), inside linebacker Micah McFadden (back) and wide receiver Darius Slayton (thumb) again were limited. Offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (thumb) and center John Michael Schmitz (neck) remained full participants.