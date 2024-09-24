Giants could be without cornerbacks Adoree’ Jackson, Dru Phillips on Thursday night

It is not looking good for the cornerbacks Dru Phillips (calf) and Adoree’ Jackson (calf) to play in Thursday Night Football against the Cowboys.

But coach Brian Daboll told reporters Tuesday that neither is expected to require an injured reserve stint.

Both players remained listed as non-participants Tuesday as the team held another walkthrough.

Cornerback Nick McCloud, who has missed the past two games with a knee injury, is trending the right direction for Thursday. He again was estimated as limited.

The Giants’ report did not change from Monday.

Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (foot), inside linebacker Micah McFadden (back) and wide receiver Darius Slayton (thumb) again were limited. Offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (thumb) and center John Michael Schmitz (neck) remained full participants.