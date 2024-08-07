 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants’ initial depth chart shows Malik Nabers as a starter

  
Published August 7, 2024 01:58 PM

Malik Nabers believes his performance during joint practices with the Lions shows he belongs in the NFL. Whatever it was, the Giants believe.

Nabers is listed as a starting receiver in the team’s initial preseason depth chart.

The other starting receivers are Wan’Dale Robinson and, sharing a spot, Jalin Hyatt and Darius Slayton.

Veteran Allen Robinson II, who was cut by the Steelers before signing with the Giants, appears behind Nabers and Isaiah Hodgins, as a third-stringer. That puts Robinson in danger of not making the team; guys that low on the depth chart are usually expected to play a wide range of special teams.