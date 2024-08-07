Giants’ initial depth chart shows Malik Nabers as a starter

Malik Nabers believes his performance during joint practices with the Lions shows he belongs in the NFL. Whatever it was, the Giants believe.

Nabers is listed as a starting receiver in the team’s initial preseason depth chart.

The other starting receivers are Wan’Dale Robinson and, sharing a spot, Jalin Hyatt and Darius Slayton.

Veteran Allen Robinson II, who was cut by the Steelers before signing with the Giants, appears behind Nabers and Isaiah Hodgins, as a third-stringer. That puts Robinson in danger of not making the team; guys that low on the depth chart are usually expected to play a wide range of special teams.