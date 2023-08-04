Giants sign DT Donovan Jeter, waive WR Jeff Smith

The Giants announced a pair of roster moves on Friday afternoon.

They have signed defensive tackle Donovan Jeter to their 90-man roster and waived wide receiver Jeff Smith to make room for him. Smith was waived with an injury designation.

Jeter spent time with the Steelers and Commanders after going undrafted out of Michigan in 2022. He played in one game for the Commanders during the regular season and made one tackle while playing 25 snaps on defense and special teams.

Smith signed with the Giants in March. He played for their MetLife Stadium co-tenants for the last four seasons and had 34 catches for 426 yards while he was a member of the Jets.