MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 22 Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game
Counting Down the Irish 2023: The Top Five, led by the best offensive tackle in college football and his QB
2023 U.S. Classic
Simone Biles’ comeback: from a talk over margaritas to the Yurchenko double pike
Syndication: The Register Guard
Report: Big Ten clears way for Oregon, Washington to join putting Pac-12 on brink

Top Clips

nbc_pk_newkidbijan_230804.JPG
King: Robinson is ‘do-everything guy’ for ATL
nbc_pk_jonnusmithintv_230804.JPG
Smith explains ‘positionless’ role with Falcons
nbc_golf_lpga_scottishoopenrd2_230804.jpg
HLs: Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Giants sign DT Donovan Jeter, waive WR Jeff Smith

  
Published August 4, 2023 01:47 PM

The Giants announced a pair of roster moves on Friday afternoon.

They have signed defensive tackle Donovan Jeter to their 90-man roster and waived wide receiver Jeff Smith to make room for him. Smith was waived with an injury designation.

Jeter spent time with the Steelers and Commanders after going undrafted out of Michigan in 2022. He played in one game for the Commanders during the regular season and made one tackle while playing 25 snaps on defense and special teams.

Smith signed with the Giants in March. He played for their MetLife Stadium co-tenants for the last four seasons and had 34 catches for 426 yards while he was a member of the Jets.