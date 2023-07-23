 Skip navigation
Giants’ Xavier McKinney: Nobody will be mad at Saquon Barkley if he doesn’t come to camp

  
Published July 23, 2023 02:38 PM

Giants running back Saquon Barkley is in no hurry to show up to work after the team didn’t give him the long-term contract he sought this offseason. From all appearances, Barkley’s teammates completely understand his position.

Giants defensive back Xavier McKinney is one teammate who says Barkley needs to take care of his own business.

“For me, I’ve talked to him, and regardless of any decision that he makes, whether he’s there or whether he’s not here, I respect it 100 percent,” McKinney told Jim Rome, via the New York Post. “I’m behind him 100 percent. I wouldn’t have no hard feelings, no nothing towards him whatever decision that he decides. Obviously we want him to be there but if he can’t, we understand that as well. I think that’s not just for me but that goes for a lot of guys in our locker room. I just don’t want that to be the narrative — if he decides not to come, then nobody’s gonna be mad.”

McKinney says the locker room is behind Barkley.

“We all with him. We all respect him. We all love him,” McKinney said. “And we all know what he brings for our team, and we know what he’ll bring to any team, as well. And we also know how great he is in this league. So that’s how we approach it, and we’ll just keep it at that.”