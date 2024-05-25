 Skip navigation
Greg Hardy gets knocked out in Texas boxing match

  
Published May 25, 2024 07:35 AM

Former NFL pass rusher Greg Hardy continues to appear from time to time in the fight game. He recently disappeared into the ropes and then onto the mat.

Hardy, who had a 3-0 record as a pro boxer, was knocked out in a Texas Combat League match on Thursday night.

Patrick Mailata flattened Hardy k

The 35-year-old Hardy previously participated in MMA events, posting a 7-5 record. He was dumped by the UFC in 2022.

In 2023, Hardy was knocked out in a bareknuckle boxing contest.

He last played in the NFL in 2015 for the Cowboys, a year after missing most of the season on the Commissioner Exempt list, due to domestic violence allegations.

In 2014, he had 13.0 sacks. Despite having six sacks in 12 games during his one season with the Cowboys, he reached the end of the road in pro football.