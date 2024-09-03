 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_240903.jpg
Lamar blocking out the noise ahead of Kickoff
nbc_pft_nonplayoffteams_240903.jpg
2023 non-playoff teams that could be in 2024
nbc_pft_trentwilliams_240903.jpg
Williams is ‘key piece to the puzzle’ for 49ers

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
Make Son of Mine yours today
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_240903.jpg
Lamar blocking out the noise ahead of Kickoff
nbc_pft_nonplayoffteams_240903.jpg
2023 non-playoff teams that could be in 2024
nbc_pft_trentwilliams_240903.jpg
Williams is ‘key piece to the puzzle’ for 49ers

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
Make Son of Mine yours today
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Haason Reddick remains a holdout heading into Week 1

  
Published September 3, 2024 10:09 AM

The 49ers are getting left tackle Trent Williams back in the fold ahead of next Monday’s opener, but their opponent have not been able to bridge their gap with their own holdout.

Edge rusher Haason Reddick took a physical and held a press conference after being traded to the Jets before staying away from the team for the rest of the offseason. Jets head coach Robert Saleh said that there’s been no change in Reddick’s stance “that I’m aware of” during a Tuesday press conference and said the team remains ready to embrace him if he does decide to report.

Saleh also shared how the team would integrate Reddick into the mix if he reverses course and joins the team.

“It’s gonna be all dependent on how he looks,” Saleh said, via SNY. “If and when he shows up, we’ll put him through some work with the training staff, see where he’s at and communicate with him on what we can figure out.”

With Williams rejoining the 49ers, Reddick is the only holdout left in the league and it doesn’t look like there’s an end in sight.