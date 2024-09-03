Haason Reddick remains a holdout heading into Week 1

The 49ers are getting left tackle Trent Williams back in the fold ahead of next Monday’s opener, but their opponent have not been able to bridge their gap with their own holdout.

Edge rusher Haason Reddick took a physical and held a press conference after being traded to the Jets before staying away from the team for the rest of the offseason. Jets head coach Robert Saleh said that there’s been no change in Reddick’s stance “that I’m aware of” during a Tuesday press conference and said the team remains ready to embrace him if he does decide to report.

Saleh also shared how the team would integrate Reddick into the mix if he reverses course and joins the team.

“It’s gonna be all dependent on how he looks,” Saleh said, via SNY. “If and when he shows up, we’ll put him through some work with the training staff, see where he’s at and communicate with him on what we can figure out.”

With Williams rejoining the 49ers, Reddick is the only holdout left in the league and it doesn’t look like there’s an end in sight.