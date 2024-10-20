Haason Reddick trade talks never got close to a deal

After CAA fired defensive end Haason Reddick, Reddick hired Drew Rosenhaus. And Rosenhaus, after a meeting with the Jets, had a short window (by all appearances, 48 hours) to engineer a trade.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, a trade was never close to happening.

The thinking is that owner Woody Johnson wouldn’t have authorized a trade absent a significant draft pick in return for Reddick. Complicating matters was the fact that, if Reddick had been traded to an NFC team, the third-round pick the Jets owe the Eagles in 2026 would have become a second-round pick.

Whether intended or not (given the whole “ready, fire, aim” thing), the opportunity to make a trade helped set the stage for the revised deal that finally got Reddick to show up, after missing seven games of the 2024 season.

The next question is whether he stays with the Jets before 2024. Given that Woody is focused mainly on getting the most out of the post-Saleh Jets, Woody presumably will worry about 2025 when 2025 comes.

Especially since there’s a chance he’ll be in the process of heading back to the UK, as the American ambassador all over again.