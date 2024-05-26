 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ncaalatest_240524.jpg
NCAA, Power 5 settle three antitrust lawsuits
nbc_pft_watson_240524.jpg
Watson ‘looks like himself ' but must stay healthy
nbc_pft_draft_240524.jpg
QBs with weakest hold on starting QB job

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ncaalatest_240524.jpg
NCAA, Power 5 settle three antitrust lawsuits
nbc_pft_watson_240524.jpg
Watson ‘looks like himself ' but must stay healthy
nbc_pft_draft_240524.jpg
QBs with weakest hold on starting QB job

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Harrison Butker: No regrets for commencement speech

  
Published May 26, 2024 04:10 AM

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has more to say about the things he said earlier this month that touched off controversy.

“Over the past few days my beliefs, or what people think I believe, have been the focus of countless discussions around the globe,” Butker said Friday at Regina Caeli Academy’s Courage Under Fire gala in Nashville, via the Associated Press. “At the outset, many people expressed a shocking level of hate. But as the days went on, even those who disagreed with my viewpoints shared their support for my freedom of religion.”

Butker said he values his religion more than football. His full remarks can be heard here.

“It’s a decision I’ve consciously made and one I do not regret at all,” Butker said, via the AP.

His remarks became fodder for the outrage and counter-outrage machine that fuels modern media. That said, the substance of his remarks did contain some messages that objectively could be regarded as problematic — beyond his suggestion that women should aspired to be wives, mothers, and homemakers.

Most notably, Butker inaccurately characterized recent federal legislation as “Congress just pass[ing] a bill where stating something as basic as the biblical teaching of who killed Jesus could land you in jail.”

The bill in question contains no criminal sanctions. At a time of rising global antisemitism, Butker’s words clearly implied that Jewish people were responsible for the death of Jesus. Pope Benedict, however, declared in 2011 that there is no basis in scripture for this claim.

Butker, in the commencement address at Benedictine College, also denounced “abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia” and “dangerous gender ideologies.”

Again, he can think whatever he wants. He can say whatever he thinks. Those who disagree can speak their mind, too. That’s the hallmark of a free society and the primary purpose of the First Amendment.

Regardless of his opinions, any factually inaccurate statements can and should be corrected. Especially those statements that mischaracterize the teachings of the Catholic church, as articulated by the Pope. Agree or disagree with Butker’s views on the cultural issues that are used by many to divide, his suggestion that Jews killed Jesus was refuted by the leader of the faith that Butker practices.

That’s not an opinion. It’s a fact.