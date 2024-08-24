Here’s the difference between Zay Jones and Rashee Rice

In the wake of the announcement that Cardinals receiver Zay Jones will miss five games for violating the Personal Conduct Policy after a domestic violence incident last year, some have asked why Jones will be banished to start the season, but why Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice will be playing.

The answer is simple. Jones’s criminal case ended before the NFL turned its attention to the question of whether and to what extent he should be disciplined. Rice’s case is still pending. And the NFL has not interviewed him.

Because Rice’s case doesn’t involve domestic violence, it’s far less likely that he’ll be placed on paid leave while the criminal case proceeds.

Rice is facing eight felony charges arising from a March 2024 street-racing incident in Dallas. We’ve seen the video. It’s hard to imagine he’ll walk away without legal consequence. Which makes it hard to imagine he’ll avoid a suspension.

Eventually. But not until the criminal case is over. Which easily could delay the timetable beyond the upcoming season.