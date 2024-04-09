Ike Boettger visited with Seahawks

The Seahawks are taking a look at a veteran offensive lineman.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Ike Boettger visited with Seattle on Monday.

Boettger, 29, spent last season with the Colts — mainly on the practice squad. He appeared in two games, playing a handful of special teams snaps.

From 2018-2022, Boettger appeared in 34 games with 17 starts for the Bills. He started seven games for the club in 2020 and 10 games in 2021.

Boettger entered the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa. He initially signed with the Bills and was briefly with the Chiefs before heading back to Buffalo.