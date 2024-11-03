 Skip navigation
Isiah Pacheco targets late November return from fractured fibula

  
Published November 3, 2024 12:17 PM

The Chiefs have continued to win, despite any and all injuries. One of their injured players is closing in on a return.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, running back Isiah Pacheco is targeting a late-November return.

Pacheco suffered a fractured fibula in Week 2. He has been on injured reserve since then.

He originally was expected to miss at least six weeks. As of today, it’s seven weeks since the injury.

Pacheco is expected to return to practice in the coming weeks.

The Chiefs signed Kareem Hunt to replace Pacheco. He has 308 rushing yards in four games, along with 40 receiving yards.