J.J. McCarthy scheduled to visit Commanders next week

Next week is going to be a busy one for quarterback prospects at the Commanders facility.

Reports this week indicated that Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye will be visiting the NFC East team as the draft draws closer. In addition to those meetings, Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report reports that J.J. McCarthy will also be in town for a visit.

McCarthy was generally ranked below Daniels, Maye, and Caleb Williams heading into the offseason, but the premium placed on quarterbacks and the results of the pre-draft process have led to him moving up to the top of the first round along with the other quarterbacks in most projections.

Whether that positive momentum can propel him all the way to the second overall pick is one of the questions that will be answered in Detroit two weeks from today.