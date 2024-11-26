Jabrill Peppers “extremely thankful” to be back with the Patriots

Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers is back with the team today after spending most of this season on the commissioner’s exempt list after he was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation or suffocation, possession of cocaine and assault and battery on a family or household member.

Peppers still has a criminal trial scheduled for 2025, and remains subject to a potential NFL suspension, but he said today that he is very glad he’s on the team again.

“Extremely thankful,” Peppers said, via MassLive.com. “This is Thanksgiving. There’s a lot to be thankful for right now. I’m just happy to be around the guys. Happy to be back in the building. Happy to get back to doing what I love to do.”

Usually, players aren’t taken off the commissioner’s exempt list and activated until the case against them is resolved. It’s unclear why the NFL put Peppers back on the active list, and when he was asked if the NFL told him why he was being reinstated, Peppers replied, “I’m not at liberty to discuss any details. I’m thankful that the league let me get back to doing what I love to do. I’m going to let the legal proceedings play out.”

That won’t happen until 2025, but Peppers can play for the Patriots on Sunday against the Colts.