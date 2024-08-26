 Skip navigation
Jacoby Brissett has a right shoulder injury, which could open the door for Drake Maye

  
Published August 25, 2024 09:45 PM

Yes, Jacoby Brissett is the starting quarterback in New England. And he will be until rookie Drake Maye leapfrogs Brissett, or until Brissett can’t play due to injury.

The injury angle is now in play. The Patriots have announced that Brissett suffered a right shoulder injury against the Commanders on Sunday night.

The injury happened during a sack. He reached for the shoulder/collarbone area after he got up.

The Patriots described him as questionable to return. But that’s meaningless; he won’t return tonight.

The question is whether he’ll be ready in two weeks, when the Patriots visit the Bengals to start the 2024 regular season.

If not, Maye will make the number of rookie quarterbacks starting in Week 1 four.