Jaguars list Travis Hunter listed as starter on offense, backup on defense

The Jaguars released their first depth chart of the 2025 season on Monday and it shows where first-round pick Travis Hunter is situated on both sides of the ball.

Hunter is listed as first-team wide receiver along with Brian Thomas and Dyami Brown, but he is part of the second string on defense. Hunter is one of three cornerbacks behind Jourdan Lewis and Tyson Campbell.

Given how often teams use more than two cornerbacks, that still provides a clear path to ample playing time for Hunter. He would need that kind of time to make good on Jaguars head coach Liam Coen’s belief that it’s possible for him to win rookie of the year at both positions.

Hunter’s role is just one of the things that Jaguars have to sort out in their secondary. Eric Murray, Darnell Savage, Andrew Wingard, and Antonio Johnson are all listed as first-team safeties on the team’s initial depth chart.