Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Jaguars P Logan Cooke is the AFC special teams player of the week

  
Published December 24, 2025 12:31 PM

Jaguars punter Logan Cooke grabbed some attention for his on-field trash talk earlier this season, but he’s in the headlines for a more pleasant reason on Wednesday.

Cooke has been named the AFC’s special teams player of the week in recognition of his performance in last Sunday’s 34-20 road win over the Broncos.

Cooke was called on to punt six times during the Jacksonville win and he dropped four of those punts inside the 20-yard line. Two of those punts landed inside the 10-yard line, including one that went out of bounds at the 2-yard line late in the fourth quarter to all but end any hopes of a Denver comeback.

Cooke and the Jaguars will be in the playoffs and they can wrap up the AFC South title with a win and a Texans loss this weekend.