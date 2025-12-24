Jaguars P Logan Cooke is the AFC special teams player of the week

Jaguars punter Logan Cooke grabbed some attention for his on-field trash talk earlier this season, but he’s in the headlines for a more pleasant reason on Wednesday.

Cooke has been named the AFC’s special teams player of the week in recognition of his performance in last Sunday’s 34-20 road win over the Broncos.

Cooke was called on to punt six times during the Jacksonville win and he dropped four of those punts inside the 20-yard line. Two of those punts landed inside the 10-yard line, including one that went out of bounds at the 2-yard line late in the fourth quarter to all but end any hopes of a Denver comeback.

Cooke and the Jaguars will be in the playoffs and they can wrap up the AFC South title with a win and a Texans loss this weekend.