Jaire Alexander: I won’t return until I feel I can put my best foot forward

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander has not played in a game since November 5 because of a shoulder injury and he isn’t offering any hints about whether that’s going to change on Monday night against the Giants.

Alexander has been practicing, but said on Friday that he doesn’t feel like he has full function in his shoulder and that such an injury is “a tough one to battle” while playing his position. Alexander also missed three games earlier this season with a back injury and said he wants to be as close to 100 percent as possible before he returns to the lineup.

“I’m the type of person that I always want to put my best foot forward,” Alexander said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “So I feel like if I can’t put my best foot forward then it’s just tough to even be out there.”

Alexander did not say if he feels he’ll be capable of doing that on Monday. The Packers will release their injury designations for that game Saturday afternoon.