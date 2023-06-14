Jaire Alexander on missing OTAs, $700K workout bonus: I know what works for me

The four-year contract that cornerback Jaire Alexander signed with the Packers ahead of the 2022 season included a $700,000 workout bonus for this offseason, but Alexander won’t be receiving it.

Alexander is with the team for this week’s mandatory minicamp, but he opted not to report to the team’s voluntary workouts earlier in the offseason. Alexander said on Tuesday that he was comfortable leaving money on the table because he feels he followed the best path to prepare himself for the coming season.

“I know what works for me at this point,” Alexander said, via the team’s website. “I’m on Year Six, two Pro Bowls, two All-Pros, I mean, I think I know what I got going on here.”

Alexander’s history suggests he does know the right way to get himself ready to play and that history will likely leave the Packers content with his approach to the 2023 season as well.