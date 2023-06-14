 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaire Alexander on missing OTAs, $700K workout bonus: I know what works for me

  
Published June 14, 2023 06:41 AM
xgXjcfG9kMpM
June 12, 2023 01:23 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed examine the greatest Packers players of the 21st century, not including QBs, featuring Donald Driver, Davante Adams, David Bakhtiari, Clay Matthews, Charles Woodson and more.

The four-year contract that cornerback Jaire Alexander signed with the Packers ahead of the 2022 season included a $700,000 workout bonus for this offseason, but Alexander won’t be receiving it.

Alexander is with the team for this week’s mandatory minicamp, but he opted not to report to the team’s voluntary workouts earlier in the offseason. Alexander said on Tuesday that he was comfortable leaving money on the table because he feels he followed the best path to prepare himself for the coming season.

“I know what works for me at this point,” Alexander said, via the team’s website. “I’m on Year Six, two Pro Bowls, two All-Pros, I mean, I think I know what I got going on here.”

Alexander’s history suggests he does know the right way to get himself ready to play and that history will likely leave the Packers content with his approach to the 2023 season as well.