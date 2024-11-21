Jaire Alexander says he has a torn PCL

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander shed some light on the nature of the knee injury that has been hampering him over the last few weeks.

Alexander injured his knee in Week Eight and did not play in Week Nine. The Packers had a bye in Week 10 and Alexander was limited to 10 snaps in last Sunday’s win over the Bears before missing the first two practices this week.

On Thursday, Alexander told Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com that he has torn PCL.

“I just tried to give it a go . . . I went out there and shit, all I could really give was 10 plays and then it — I felt something,” Alexander said. “If you know how [PCLs] work, it don’t just get done in three weeks, so it just needed more time. I reaggravated it going back out there and only doing 10 plays, so now we just trying to get my knee back right.”

Alexander said he doesn’t have an idea of when hell feel well enough to play, but knows that he needs “more than 21 days of non-contact” in order to feel back to full health. He thinks he can return to his previous level of play once that happens, but it looks like the Packers are going to have to avail themselves of other options for the time being.