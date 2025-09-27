Jalen Carter draws fine for taunting

Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter lost some more money as a result of Sunday’s win over the Rams.

But not nearly as much as he lost as a result of the Week 1 spitting incident.

The NFL has fined Carter $11,593 for taunting. It happened in the fourth quarter, after Carter blocked a field goal. The incident was penalized at the time.

Two weeks ago, Carter was suspended for the Week 2 game against the Chiefs but permitted to play, because his ejection for spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott happened before Carter participated in a single snap. It cost him $57,222.

With the latest fine, Carter is closing in on $70,000 in lost pay for 2025.