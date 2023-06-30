 Skip navigation
Jalen Pitre working hard to build on rookie season

  
Published June 30, 2023 02:50 PM

The Texans drafted safety Jalen Pitre in the second round in 2022 to replace Justin Reid, who left for the Chiefs in free agency. In his first season, Pitre was better than Reid, who was in his fifth season in 2022.

Pitre became the sixth player since 1991 to have at least 135 tackles and five interceptions, joining Rashad Jones, Lavonte David, London Fletcher, Donnie Edwards and Ray Lewis. Reid made 83 tackles and had no interceptions.

Pitre played 93 pecent of the Texans’ defensive snaps and recorded the most tackles of any NFL rookie.

“I look back and I say it was a great year ,” Pitre said this week, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “I got a great number of turnovers and I think I was very impactful for the defense. Looking forward, I want to do a lot more and I want to be able to bring a lot more guys and help the team a lot more. That’s what I’m focused on going forward, and I think we’re going to continue to improve.”

Pitre, though, isn’t resting on his first season. He has spent the offseason working with private defensive backs coach Jacory Nichols. He also participated in a recent Cover One Elite camp in Hawaii with fellow Texans players Derek Stingley Jr., Jacobi Francis and Christian Harris.

“Overall, I feel like it was a good first season. A lot to learn from,” he said. “But I’m ready to start training camp. It can’t come fast enough.”