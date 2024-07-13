Jamal Adams: I want to prove I’m still the guy

Safety Jamal Adams signed with the Titans on Thursday and he will be making the league minimum for veteran players after playing just 10 games over the last two seasons.

Adams tore his quad in his first game in 2022 and missed the other 16 games of that season and then dealt with a knee injury that limited his availability last year. During an appearance on The Official Titans Podcast, Adams called the 2022 injury “humbling” and that he didn’t feel all the way back when he got on the field last year.

Adams said he’s in “a way better place now” mentally and physically and that he hopes to show that he can still be the kind of player he was before he missed all of that time.

“I’ve always had a chip on my shoulder for a long, long time,” Adams said. “For me, it’s moreso I’m not trying to prove anyone wrong, I’m moreso trying to prove myself right. I’m trying to get back out there to prove myself, that I’m still that guy and I still can play. Whether anyone believes in me or not, as long as I believe in myself that’s what matters.”

The move to Tennessee reunites Adams with defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, who was his first NFL position coach with the Jets. Adams began building the resume that made him the league’s highest-paid safety with Wilson and all involved will be hoping that their second run together can also be a productive one.