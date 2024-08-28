Ja’Marr Chase in street clothes at Bengals practice Wednesday

Wednesday brought another twist in the saga of Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Reporters at Bengals practice sent word that Chase was not present for the start of Wednesday’s workout and then shared that Chase arrived late to the session. The wideout was in street clothes rather than a uniform.

Chase returned to practice this week after sitting out of training camp and the preseason in a contract impasse with the team. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Tuesday that he’s confident Chase will play in Week One and that the plan was for him to continue working all this week.

It’s not clear why that plan changed, but there will likely be an update from Cincinnati in the near future.